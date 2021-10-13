New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Turning the heat on as 'water baby' Rakul Preet Singh in her recent Instagram post is definitely giving her fans a throwback vibe of the pre-Covid era where wearing masks were not required.

The actress took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared some fun boomerangs wherein she can be seen chilling along the poolside. Rakul captioned the post as “Take me back to a mask free holiday #mood #waterbaby”. Soon after which fans spammed her comment section with heart and fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

In the snippets, the actress can be seen wearing a gorgeous halter neck swimsuit and flaunting her toned body. Recently, Rakul celebrated her 31st birthday and created a buzz on the internet after she shared a post with producer Jackky Bhagnani. The actress made her relationship with Bhagnani official on Instagram and captioned the post as "Thank you my love ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life, thankyou for making me laugh non stop, thankyou for being you! Here is to making more memories together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Whereas Jackky posted the same photo and wrote a romantic note on her birthday, that read, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my (love)."

On the work front, Rakul made her Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014 and Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaari, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. The actress will be seen next in Mayday' which is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen