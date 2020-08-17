New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: One of the much-awaited and equally anticipated songs of this year, popular Punjabi songs’ creator Singhsta’s ‘Billo Tu Agg’ in collaboration with wildly famous desi hip hop artist Yo Yo Honey Singh got released on Monday. The song is being warmly received by Yo Yo’s fans and admirers all over the social media, with its title becoming a prominent trend on Monday.

Yo Yo Honey Singh is collaborating with relatively fresh talent on the Punjabi music industry’s horizon, Singhsta, and the fans could not wait enough to see Yo Yo Honey Singh back in action. Since it had been a while that a hit number came out in the desi hip hop genre brought forth by Yo Yo Honey Singh himself in the first place. This is Yo Yo’s second collaboration with Singhsta after the hit number ‘Makhna’ earlier.

The video of the song ‘Billo tu agg’ was reportedly shot during the COVID-driven lockdown in Delh with limited crew and cast, for a high-powered song like this. “Simultaneous sets were constructed and the high fashion song was shot in 16 hours,” T-series, the music record label major, said in its press release on Monday.

Watch Billo Tu Agg song





‘Very happy to launch the song’, says Yo Yo Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh, who in the past has released songs under the label of T-series, reacted jovially as the song got released.

"I'm very happy to properly launch Singhsta with this Punjabi R&B track as he has been working with me for the last 3 years. Fans will also hear me rap in Punjabi after a while. We shot this song with a lot of difficulties so that audiences can have a better experience and we hope they shower it with love,” Honey Singh said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma