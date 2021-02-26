Priya Prakash shot to fame in 2018 as a snippet from her Malayalam debut film Oru Aadar Love went viral. Now, her recent video has so far garnered 9,18,188 views, at the time of writing this article. WATCH

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priya Prakash Varrier, popularly known as the wink girl is back again with another viral video. But this time she is not going to steal your heart with her wink, instead, she is all set to leave you in splits. Actress Priya Prakash's Telugu debut film Check released today, and the actress shared a hilarious throwback video from behind the scenes from her shoot.

In the video, Priya is seen making her way to get piggyback on the actor Nithiin but she failed terribly in it. The actress runs to the actor and tries to jump but she was not able to hold the grip, and she falls.

As Priya gets up with the help of crew members she starts laughing at herself. Priya shared the video with the caption that read, "Visual representation of life knocking me down every time I try and take a leap of faith @actor_nithiin @rahulshrivatsav @sekharmaster #checkonfeb26th (sic)."

As soon as she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, "Ohh noo.. that hurtss."

Another user wrote, "Hahaha lol.. take care of your ribs."

Yet another wrote, "I watched it more than 10 times, just to see her reaction. Woah. lol.."

The video has so far garnered 9,18,188 views, at the time of writing this article.

Priya Prakash shot to fame in 2018 as a snippet from her Malayalam debut film Oru Aadar Love went viral.

Talking about the film Check, it is directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and is produced by Anand Prasad V. The film stars Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles.

The lead actor of the film Nithiin shared the teaser of the film on January 1, 2021. In the teaser, Nithhin was seen playing the role of a prisoner, and Rakul was seen urging that he is not a terrorist, and is innocent. The teaser of the film has so far received 58 lakh views, at the time of writing this article.

