Actress Akanksha Puri took to her social media to drop a surprising video where the two are sitting inside a gurudwara. Along with the video she wrote, 'seeking blessings'. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Television actress of show Vighnaharta Ganesh Akanksha Puri has surprised everyone after sharing a latest video on her Instagram handle. Yes, Akanksha aka Akshara Puri has dropped a clip on social media with Mika Singh which seems like that of their secret marriage. Yes, the duo are sitting in a Gurudwara with a few more people present along with them. The actress's video also says 'Feeling Blessed' with a heart emoji.

As she posted the video, her caption read, "Seeking blessings @mikasingh #yearsoftogetherness #feelingblessed #beautiful #beauty #vibes #fun #happy #togetherforlife #bond #life #friends #instagood #instadaily #instagram #picoftheday #photooftheday #smile #ootd #beingme #akankshapuri" She also added a heart emoticon here too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akanksha Puri🧚‍♀️ (@akanksha8000)

Isn't it surprising? Well, going by the caption seems like the duo have actually tied the knot.

Eve Mika Singh shared a video from the same place on his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Satnam waheguru... NANAK NAAM CHARDIKALA TERE BHANE SARBAT BHALA..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)

For the unversed, Akanksha Puri is the ex-girlfriend of Bigg Boss fame TV actor Paras Chhabra.

Even though no one has officially made an announcement about the same so it is doubtful whether the news is what we are speculating or an April Fool prank on fans.

Meanwhile, Mika Singh recently spoke about his marriage at Zee TV's latest music reality show Indian Pro Music League. While the singer was talking to the host Karan Wahi, he happened to reveal that he will tie the knot only after Salman Khan will get married.

In a light-hearted conversation, the singer joked saying, "I am definitely looking for a girl to get married. I might even find someone through Indian Pro Music League, but I will get married only after Salman Khan gets married. Till then I am going to enjoy this bachelor life. As (composer) Sajid (Khan) Bhai mentioned earlier, I am the only forever bachelor in the industry after Salman Bhai, and I would like to keep the tag given to me for as long as possible," Mika shared on the Zee TV show.

What are your thoughts on the two celebrities' videos? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal