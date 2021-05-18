The video of havoc outside Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction house is going viral where it can be seen that trees have been uprooted blocking the route. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the Cyclone Tauktae passed through the city of Mumbai on May 17, it created quite a havoc in the city. The heavy rains and wind uprooted multiple trees and caused other types of damage as well.

And not just on the roads but people's houses were also affected from the cyclone including residences of a few celebrities. Yes, recently the outdoors of actor Ranbir Kapoor's new house, which was under construction in Mumbai's Bandra area, has been wrecked.

A video of the same was shared online and has been doing rounds ever since. In the clip it can be seen that a tree has fallen almost inside the building causing damages and it has also blocked the route.

The sight in the video was not a pleasant one as the Cyclone Tauktae created quite a destruction all around the city.

Meanwhile, talking about the video, as per reports, this is supposed to be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's future home when they get married. Both the actors were even spotted visiting the location earlier in the year.

On the other hand, this is not the only damage which has happened on a celebrity home, veteran actor Jeetendra and his daughter, producer Ekta Kapoor's house was also impacted by the storm. In a recently released video, it can be seen that the Kapoor family's Juhu property was affected as a tree fell on the street outside blocking the way.

Also, Amitabh Bachchan's office called, Janak was also affected by Cyclone Tauktae. He took to his blog and wrote, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over , flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain , ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away ..BUT the spirit of fight impregnable .. all hands on deck .. stepping out , repairing , preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched .. but on it."

