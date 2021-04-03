Vicky Kaushal starrer is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is produced by Ronnie Screwwala under the banner RSVP Movies.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is known for his roles in films like Uri, Raazi, Manmarziyaan among others, was roped in the biopic of Sam Manekshaw. Recently, the first look of the film was doing rounds on the internet in which Vicky was in the Army attire and was carrying the horseshoe moustache just the way Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw used to carry it. Well, on the birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vicky made a big announcement and has finally revealed the name of the upcoming film. The name of the film is Sam Bahadur.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a video in which the voice-over is given by veteran lyricist, Gulzar. The caption in the video read, "Maneksam, Mackintosh, Manekji, Sam Manekshaw, Sam Bahadur." The voice-over is heard saying, "Kayi namon se pukare gaye ek naam se humare hue."

Vicky shared the video with the caption, that read, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर...On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur"

As soon as he shared the video, fans bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "supeer dupper excited."

Another wrote, "Can't wait for samBahadur."

Yet another wrote, "wow Gulzar's voice hits at whole another level."

In just minutes of sharing the video, it had garnered, 152,374 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Earlier, Vicky shared the first look of the film, and fans went gaga over it. He shared the first look of the film with the caption, that read, "I feel honoured, emotional and proud of getting a chance to unfold the journey of this fearless patriot, the swashbuckling general, the first Field Marshal of India- SAM MANEKSHAW. Remembering him on his death anniversary today and embracing the new beginnings with @meghnagulzar and #RonnieScrewvala."

The film is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and is produced by Ronnie Screwwala under the banner RSVP Movies.

