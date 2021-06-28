Tiger Shroff took to his official social media handle to share the video with his fans where he is playing football with Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Tiger Shroff is one of those celebrities who is known for their martial arts and fitness. And undoubtedly the 'Baaghi 3' actor is on top when it comes to staying fit and no matter what, he hardly fails to impress.

The same happened again when Tiger was playing a football match and scored a goal despite of having a muscle injury. Yes, the actor shared a video of the same where he is seen playing the game with Arjun Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and others. In the video, he looks injured but that didn't stop him to hit the ball and score a goal.

Tiger captioned his video saying, "When your body cant keep up 😞...pulled my muscle but didnt miss after that luckily...thanks for the video @allstarsfc_pfh @walia_bunty"

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

Now that's impressive!

As soon as he shared the video, fans could not stop but gush over him. Many people including celebrities, fans and well-wishers commented on his video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and will next be featuring in Ganapath Part I and II. Apart from that, he also has Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4 in the kitty both of which are the sequels of his films Heropanti and Baaghi 3. But one of the major projects which fans are eagerly waiting for is the remake of Rambo where he will be seen playing the role of Hollywood actor Sylvester Stallone.

Talking about football, apart from Tiger, actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and more are big fans of the game and are often spotted on field. Their videos also make way to the internet everytime there's a celebrity match.

So guys, what are your thoughts about Tiger's video? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal