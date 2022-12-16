Watch: The First Teaser Of 'Barbie' Is Finally Here And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

A teaser trailer of Greta Gerwig's long-awaited movie Barbie has been unveiled. It is a 45-second montage packed with posing, dancing, slow-motion sequences, and a vibrant magenta hue.

Although the storyline of the live-action movie, starring Margot Robbie as the renowned Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, remains relatively unknown, a bunch of pictures of the cast, as well as shots of Robbie and Gosling on location, have already been released.

margot robbie as barbie will be my joker pic.twitter.com/aNAopKbLoZ — liv ♌︎ (@RPATZLEDGER) June 22, 2022

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE pic.twitter.com/VpXD4bEFEF — FILM CRAVE (@fiImcrave) June 23, 2022

📸┆ 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗱𝘀 • Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie on Barbie movie set in L.A. 💕 pic.twitter.com/JXUjJAqPsE — 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝘀𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 ❀ ๑ೃ (@PageGosling) June 23, 2022

babe wake up new margot robbie content on the barbie set just dropped pic.twitter.com/vrwY2jVy2z — annie (@incepthion) June 21, 2022

One of the leaked pictures of Margot Robbie in a swimsuit show her standing in the iconic black-and-white striped swimsuit. She can be seen sporting a ponytail and white shades, resembling the 1950s dolls when it was originally introduced in the market.

Reportedly, the trailer uses music from the 2011 A Space Odyssey score and centres around Barbie's universe. The teaser trailer was unveiled prior to James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water.

Talking about the movie's plot, Simu Liu, an actor and part of the cast, told GQ UK in May that a young rep from his agency claimed Gerwig and Noah Baumbach's movie script is one of the best he had ever come across.

"He literally said this verbatim. He was like, 'If I could stake my career on any one script, it's the 'Barbie' script. I really think you should do it,'" Liu said.

Later, Liu added that the movie was "wild" and "incredibly unique." He said, "I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it's crazy."

Watch the teaser trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures)

Fans on Twitter are already captivated by all the leaked pictures and news regarding the trailer. "THE BARBIE MOVIE TEASER IM SCREAMING," one user wrote, another added, "I do apologise if you are in my company today, all I'll be talking about is Greta Gerwigs barbie trailer (and mostly Margot Robbie)."

Slated for release on July 21, Barbie also stars Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, America Ferrara, Issa Rae and others in pivotal roles.