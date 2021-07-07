Dilip Kumar Death: Saira Banu was seen grieving her husband's death as she escorts the actor's mortal remains to their residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Once again, Indian cinema is in deep sorrow after they lost the oldest and the legendary actor, Dilip Kumar, today in the early hours of the morning. He left behind one of the great legacies that will inspire the generations to come. Though it is one of the tough times for all his fans and celebs, however, for his wife Saira Banu it is the hardest. She always stood beside the actor like a rock and never left him alone, even during his routine checkups. Not just this, she also kept veteran actor's fans updated on his health conditions via Twitter.

The yesteryears diva, Saira Banu was seen grieving her husband's death as she escorts the actor's mortal remains to their residence in Bandra, Mumbai. She was seen accompanied by her family and closed ones at the Hinduja Hospital and in the ambulance. Mumbai police were seen forming a human chain for the ambulance to travel safely to his residence.

Here are some videos and pics of Dilip Kumar's mortal remains:

Mortal remains of late veteran actor #DilipKumar being taken to his residence from Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital





#InPics | Mortal remains of legendary actor #DilipKumar being taken to his home





#VIDEO | Mortal remains of the veteran actor #DilipKumar being taken to his residence from PD Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai

#RIPDilipKumar | Mumbai police assist as mortal remains of legendary actor #DilipKumar being taken to his residence.





As per reports, Dilip Kumar's funeral will take place today at 5 PM in Juhu Qabrastan, Santacruz, Mumbai with full state honour.

B-town celebs Shabana Azmi, Vidya Balan along with husband Sidharth Roy Kapur was seen arriving at Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu's residence to pay her last respect to the legendary actor.

Here have a look:

(pic credit: Pallav Paliwal)

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi and celebs like Lata Mangeshkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, Raakhee, Waheeda Rehman, among others, mourned Dilip Kumar's death. Speaking to ETimes, Hema Malini said that they lost the last pillar of Bollywood. “Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar were the three pillars of Bollywood. Each one had a distinct style of acting. With Raj saab I started my career in Hindi films. With Dev saab I was fortunate to do 7-8 movies. He was very fond of me. However, unfortunately I never got an opportunity to be paired opposite Dilip Saab.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv