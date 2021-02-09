As soon as Shweta Singh Kirti shared the reel on Instagram, it went viral. The video has so far garnered 68.8k likes 1,696 comments, at the time of writing this article.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently shared a video of herself on social media. In the video, Shweta was seen reciting a bhajan, 'Govind Mero Hai, Gopal Mero Hai.' She shared the video with the caption that read, "Bhajan" and added a heart and folding hands emoticon along with it.

In the video, it is seen that she was all dressed up and was looking beautiful as she donned an ethnic attire. Shweta is very much active on social media, and she enjoys a massive fan following of 754k followers on the photo-sharing platform.

Shweta was carrying a pink and blue suit and was reciting the lyrics of the bhajan “Govind mero hai, Gopal mero hai.” She even carried a blue bindi and accessorised her look with silver jhumkas, and blue-silver bangles.

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, many people started reacting. Actress Ankita Lokhande too reacted to the video, and she wrote, "so pretty" in the comments sections.

One of the users wrote, "You are soo strong and inspiring."

Another user wrote, "Shweta di looking so cute and beautiful. Di I am missing sushant bhaiya so much. "

Yet another wrote, "Didi you are very very pretty and so brave.. we miss sushant bhai so much."

As soon as Shweta shared the reel on Instagram, it went viral. The video has so far garnered 68.8k likes and 1,696 comments, at the time of writing this article. Shweta also posted a picture and shared that she is gearing up to record her first Instagram reel.

Shweta keeps sharing motivational posts on social media. A few days back, she shared a post that read, "when you feel totally helpless just pray. Just know that there is this unseen force which is always guiding you in the right direction."

