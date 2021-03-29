Sunny Leone is currently working on the MTV show Splitsvilla as host alongside Rannvijay Singha. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Shero, the film is being helmed by Sreejith Vijayan

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sunny Leone recently attended Filmfare Award night with her husband Daniel Weber. However, when the couple was returning from the award night, Daniel stopped the car to help a woman change a flat tyre and that chivalry move just made Sunny again fall for her husband. Sunny shared the video on Instagram and added a caption to it, that reads, "Had a cute date last night @dirrty99 for @filmfare who also at the end of the night stopped to help a woman alone change her tire. True gentleman!!"

Taking to Instagram, she shared two pictures and a video in which Daniel was seen helping the woman. In the pictures, Daniel and Sunny were posing together and were looking adorable. Sunny donned a satin pink high slit dress, whereas Daniel was looking dapper in a black suit which he paired with a pink shirt. Sunny keeps sharing adorable pictures with her family and her husband on Instagram, and with that, she keeps giving major couple goals.

Have a look at her post:

As soon as she shared the post on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "wow couple goals."

Another user wrote, "wow he is so helpful and generous."

Yet another wrote, "they both are made for each other.. dhamakedar jodi."

Sunny and Daniel tied the knot in the year 2011. They both are parents to three children, three-year-old twin sons, Noah and Asher, and a five-year-old adopted daughter, Nisha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is currently working on the MTV show Splitsvilla as host alongside Rannvijay Singha. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Shero, the film is being helmed by Sreejith Vijayan, and it will be released in four languages----Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma