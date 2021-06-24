Sonu Sood has now found a new way to help the people in need. The actor has started a new business Sonu Sood ki super market'. Scroll down to watch video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sonu Sood, who is known as 'messiah' for helping people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has now found a new way to help the people in need. The actor has taken up a new role, he has started a new business Sonu Sood ki super market' wherein he is selling essential items such as eggs, bread, etc on a bicycle.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sonu shared a video wherein he can be seen donning a white t-shirt paired with blue pants and selling items on his bicycle. The video starts with him saying, "Kaun bolta hai shopping mall band ho gaya? Sabse jyada important aur sabse jyada mehengi supermarket ready hai. Yeh dekhiye sab kuch hai mere paas. Anda hai joh iss samay 6 rupay ka mil raha hai, aur uske baad bread hai badi wali joh 40 rupay ki hai, choti wali bread 22 rupay ki hai. Saath mein pav hai, rusk hai, muri hai, aur bohut saare chips wagera hai”.

All the items will be delivered for free and to attract the customers he has also introduced an offer of '1 bread free with every 10 eggs'.

This video is in the wake to support small business. Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

As soon as he dropped the video, fans bombarded his comment section lauding the actor for his initiative and blessings. One of the users wrote "Rab ji mehr kare apki hmesha"

Meanwhile, lately, Sonu introduced his charity foundation called Sood Charity Foundation to help needy people in such challenging time.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Simmba in the Hindi industry. He will next be seen in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar. In South industry, he will be seen next in three films, namely Alludu Adhurs, Acharya and Thamilarasan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv