Sonu Sood took to his official social media handle to share a video of himself playing a dhol. He joked that his band is available for bookings for shaadis. Take a look at the clip.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sonu Sood barely fails to surprise us with his actions and new things he keeps on trying. Recently, the actor left his fans in awe of him once again with a latest video where he was seen playing a dhol.

Yes, Sonu took to his official social media account to share a video of himself where he was turned into a bandwala and was seen jamming with two professionals. In the clip he can be heard saying "Boss, kabhi bhi shaadiyaan karwani ho toh humara band bohot zabardast hai, aap please humlogon ko join kijiye. Mere sath Suresh aur Vaasu hain (In case you want to get married then we have an amazing band you can join us. I have with me Suresh and Vasu).”

Dropping the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, "'BandWala'. Shaadiyon ke liye turant sampark karein (Please contact immediately for weddings)."

Sonu Sood has been in news during COVID-19 lockdown, last year, for helping stranded immigrant workers to reach home. He was on the roads with his team throughout the pandemic to arrange for transport for them. Right from making them reach home to arranging medicines and other supplies for him, Sonu's efforts were lauded by many including Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Recently, the actor again hit the headlines when he got vaccinated and started a COVID-19 vaccine drive in Amritsar. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu has been a popular face in Bollywood with films like Dabangg, Jodha Akbar, Happy New year, Simmba, and more. The actor started his career with quite a few South Indian films which gained him popularity and he later debut in Bollywood through Shaheed-E-Azam in 2002.

