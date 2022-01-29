Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss Season 15’s finale began on Saturday. Various celebrities, including former contestants such as Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati and more will feature in the show’s grand finale. Actor Shehnaaz Gill, a Bigg Boss Season 13 finalist who was among the most Googled celebrities of 2021.

Shehnaaz Gill, who was part of Bigg Boss 13 paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla in the final of Bigg Boss Season 15. Last time Shehnaaz was on Bigg Boss, she was with Sidharth Shukla.

The official handle of ColorsTV shared a promo of the show and captioned it as "Bigg Boss ke manch par aayi Shehnaaz Gill, purani yaadon ko taaza karke ho gaye saare emotional."

In the promo video, Salman Khan welcomes Shehnaaz Gill on the stage and both of them appear emotional, wiping tears. "Aapko dekh kar emotional ho gayi (I got emotional seeing you)," Shehnaaz told Salman.

Upon hearing this, Salman Khan hugged Shehnaaz Gill to console her as both got teary-eyed.

Shehnaaz Gill will perform on the song Tu Yahin Hai, as a tribute to the late late Sidharth Shukla. Another promo of Bigg Boss 15 has Shehnaaz Gill's performance and is captioned as "Shehnaaz Gill phir laut aayi hai roshan karne Bigg Boss ka manch, dekhiye kaise unke aane se hote hai Salman Khan bhi emotional!”

Actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2 last year after suffering a heart attack at the age of 40. After participating in Bigg Boss 13, the actor won the season title with his stardom increasing multifold. His equation with Shehnaaz Gill was notably adored by fans throughout the season. Their fondness , led the fans to give them a couple name 'SidNaaz'.

