‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ videos of Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma are going viral on social media. Scroll down to watch

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The viral internet trend ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ is quite a rage on social media and right from memers to celebs, everyone is reacting to it. Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor joined the ‘pawri’ bandwagon. Yes, we came across his video where he can be seen sitting with his team at a shooting location. In the clip a man is introducing him and others by saying, “ye mera star hai, ye hum hain, yaha pawri ho rahi hai."

Shahid Kapoor Instagramed the video with a caption caying, "#fakers faking feku .... better words were never said”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Isn’t the video hilarious? Well, wait before you see the other ones.

Actors like Randeep Hooda and Vijay Varma too couldn’t hold themselves back by sharing their ‘Pawri’ videos. While posting the video Randeep wrote, "Shoot par Bacha #PawriHoRaiHai #InspectorAvinash #Reels #OnSet #ShootLife."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

Meanwhile, the ‘Mirzapur 2’ actor Vijay Varma went a step ahead to make the video even funnier. He captioned his post saying, “Ye dekho @yashrajmukhate yaha kya ho rahi hai @gulshandevaiah78 #pawrihoraihai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

For the unversed, the ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ trend started when a Pakistani social media influencer named Dananeerr shared her video where she was seen partying with her group. She talked about partying in the video and said, “Yeh humari car hai, yeh hum hain or yeh humari pawri (party) ho rahi hai.” The video grabbed tons of attention and how. It caught the YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s attention who creates meme and rap videos on the viral videos.

He shared the video on social media and said, “Aajse me party nahi karunga sirf pawri karunga. Kyuki party karneme wo mazaa nahi jo pawri karneme hai. Thanks @saudchaudary and all the people who sent me this video in the DM. And a big shoutout the pawri girl @dananeerr #yashrajmukhate #pawrihorihai #pawrihoraihai #musicproduction #dialogue with beats.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal