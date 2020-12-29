Aryan Khan has dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King last year along with Shah Rukh.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has proved that he is not just blessed with good looks but is a package of talent. Recently, a video of Aryan Khan is doing rounds on the internet in which he is seen strumming the guitar and is singing Charlie Puth's popular song 'Attention'.

The video is creating a buzz on the internet and in the video, it is also seen that Aryan's friend joins him while he is singing the song. As he was singing, he loses track and says "We need to practice."

The video is doing rounds and the netizens are gushing over Aryan's voice and one of the users wrote, "he is blessed." Another user wrote, "His attitude is just like SRK."

For the unversed, Aryan is currently pursuing his higher studies in the US. However, Shah Rukh Khan on David Letterman's show has revealed that his son is not interested in following in his footsteps.

He further added to it that the reason why his son does not want to become an actor is because of the inevitable comparisons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryan Khan 🤍 (@aryankhanfanclub)

Shah Rukh said, "His issue was, which I think is very very practical and honest, every time I will be compared to you. So if I do well it will not be because I got skilled at this but it will be like, obviously he is the son so he will do well. It's in the genes. And if I don't do well it will always be like 'my God look at him. what his father did and what is he doing. So he says I don't want to be in this position."

Aryan Khan has dubbed for the Hindi version of The Lion King last year along with Shah Rukh. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice for the character Mufasa whereas, Aryan did the voice of Mufasa's son Simba.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma