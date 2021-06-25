Salman Khan was in conversation with veteran actor Kabir Bedi on Instagram LIVE when he spoke about making mistakes in life and owning up to them. Scroll down to read more and watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Salman Khan is one of the country's most popular celebrities who had a bad-boy image for a long time amidst his career. But the fans have equally supported him and loved him no matter what. However, recently Salman admitted to making a few mistakes in his life and spoke about the same recently.

Yes, the actor was in a conversation with veteran star Kabir Bedi on Instagram LIVE where he spoke about committing mistakes in his life and also apologizing for them. This happened on Kabir Bedi's online launch of his autobiography 'Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor' where Bedi himself spoke about a few mishaps in his life.

Talking about it, Salman said, "That is the most difficult thing... to own the mistakes that one has done. Everyone denies that. I am one of those persons sitting right in front of you. I always said, 'yeh maine nahi kiya'. But if you have said that 'yes, I've made this mistake and I've tried to rectify it this way', that takes a lot of courage.”

He further added, "There are times when I have made mistakes. I have come and said sorry. Mistakes do happen but then repeating the same mistakes again is not okay.”

Kabir Bedi shared the video online and captioned it saying, "Writing in the Pandemic | Conversation with Salman Khan... Salman Khan and I talk about what it took to tell the story of my life honestly, and how I wrote my book in the pandemic. #StoriesIMustTell seems to have touched many of you and that’s a great gift for a debut author. Did you like the honesty? Thank you @beingsalmankhan"

Take a look at Salman Khan and Kabir Bedi's video clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Apart, from him, the film also starred Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal