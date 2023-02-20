Watch: Ranveer Singh’s Rap At NBA All-Star Game 2023 Makes Social Media Cringe, Netizens Say ‘Embarrassing Indians With Wannabe Attempts’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was recently in Utah to participate in the NBA All-Star game 2023. The actor played alongside Marvel star Simu Liu and TV host and actor Hasan Minhaj amongst other popular celebrities.

On Sunday, Hasan Minhaj shared a video of Ranveer Singh from the locker room, where the actor was seen singing a rap to boost the morale of his teammates. Taking to his Instagram account, Hasan wrote, “Tried to get my man @ranveersingh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both.”

Take a look at the video here:

As soon as Hasan Minhaj posted the video, several social media users took to the comments section of the post to react to Ranveer Singh’s rap. Netizens slammed the ‘Gully Boy’ star for his rap and called it ‘cringeworthy’ and ‘embarrassing’.

One user wrote, “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence.” Another comment read, “Hasan Minhaj posting this knowing exactly how cringe it would be is brown on brown crime.”

“From F1 to premier league to the US , this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts,” read a comment on Hasan Minhaj’s Instagram post, while another user wrote, “Why is this guy embarrassing himself by being someone hes not.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s comedy drama film Cirkus. The film was a box office debacle and starred Jacueqline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the lead roles alongside Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Karan Johar’s directorial film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The actor will be pairing up with his ‘Gully Boy’ co-star Alia Bhatt in the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and will be released in July 2023.