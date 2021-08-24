Ranveer Singh's dance video has gone viral on social media where he is seen performing on his song 'Nashe Si Chadh Gayi' for his wife Deepika Padukone. Scroll down to see more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh is the quirkiest celebrity in B-town ever. Not everyone has the guts to be that spontaneous and energetic the way he is. This was proved again when the actor tried to woo his lady love Deepika Padukone by performing a dance number for her at his mother's Anju Bhavani's birthday bash.

Yes, it's true! A series of videos have been doing rounds on the internet where Ranveer is seen grooving on a few Bollywood dance numbers. However, it's not just his dance which impressed us, but also his attire! Yes, it's unusual to talk about Ranveer without mentioning his outfit. And this time too the actor managed to steal the limelight with his quirky dress-up.

He was seen wearing a pair of black pants with a vest and hat. Yeah! The Padmaavat star teamed up his look with shades which added extra swag to his whole look.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's viral video's here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sadaf Shaikh Celebrity writer (@sadafshaikhvisiondivinevision)

Isn't he amazing?

For the unversed, Deepika and Ranveer dated for good 6 years before getting married in the year 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer will be seen in 83 as former Indian Cricket Team Captain Kapil Dev. The film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's first world cup victory in the year 1983. Deepika will also be seen in this film where she will play his onscreen wife.

On the other hand, talking about Deepika Padukone, she has quite a few films lined up including Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Shakun Batra's untitled film opposite Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal