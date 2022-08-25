Watch: Ranbir Kapoor Is Getting All Energetic In Brahmastra's 'Dance Ka Bhoot' Song

The third song of the most awaited movie of the year, Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva is out now. The song is titled Dance Ka Bhoot and has been released by the makers on Thursday. The movie directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

The song shows Ranbir Kapoor shaking a leg to the beat of the song. His character in the film, DJ Shiva is enjoying a festival in a huge crowd. The music video will be an introduction to Shiva.

While speaking about the same to news agency IANS, Ayan said, "It has been a tremendous experience working with Pritam Da, Arijit, and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Despite a lot of challenges which we faced while filming for this song, we have managed to create a masterpiece for our audience."

"Both 'Kesariya' and 'Deva Deva' have received so much love from the audience and we are expecting to get the same reaction to this song as well," he added.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor, the video is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya, this music video has the perfect combo of the actor's incredible dance moves and an upbeat, colourful vibe that is guaranteed to make you shimmy as you get lost in the music.

Taking to Instagram, Ayan Mukerji on Wednesday shared the poster of the song and wrote, "DANCE KA BHOOT - OUT TOMORROW."

He further added, "Very intense times… Just two weeks to our Release from tomorrow… Ranbir with Rajamouli Garu and Nag Sir in Chennai today… Core Team fully focused on putting final touches to our movie… Butterflies and Excitement… And even more excitement for everyone to hear DKB and watch the Video tomorrow."

The song is composed by Pritam and is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Arijit Singh.

(With IANS inputs)