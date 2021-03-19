Rakhi Sawant was spotted outside her gym when she opened up about the recent Zomato delivery case of Bengaluru. Scroll down to watch what she has to say.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There are very few things in this world on which Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has not reacted on. So, this time too how could she have missed the viral Zomato delivery incident of Bengaluru. Yes, the actress came out and spoke about the injustice which happened with the delivery man.

She said, "These people come and cure your hunger. Respect them, love them; they're out there working during Covid times. Give them some water; I do."

The actress was spotted outside her gym when paps asked her the question. Rakhi further added, "Respect each and every person. You never know, a Zomato guy could become the Prime Minister one day. Respect everyone, because the only thing we can give freely is love."

The whole incident took place on March 9 when Hitesha, the 31-year-old social media influencer from Doddathogur, posted photos and videos accusing 28-year-old Kamaraj of assaulting and punching her on the nose.

On the other hand, Kamaraj claimed that while he went to deliver the food, the woman was on call with Zomato customer care and she cancelled the order. “Since the order was cancelled, I was asked to pick up the food to return. When I was asked for the parcel back, she refused. As I insisted and took the food back, she began cursing in foul language and threw her sandals at me,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, in her video Chandranee showcased her bleeding nose and said, "So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this."

As of now, Hitesha has left Bengaluru after Kamraj's complaint and as per reports, she is at her aunt's place in Maharashtra.





Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal