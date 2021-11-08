New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Diwali 2021 bash has been the 'it' affair this season. Their party has been one of the most talked-about Indian events overseas this year. The couple hosted this bash for their close ones where the two were seen posing and clicking for the cameras.

The two had a blast and the proof of the same was their viral videos which have been doing rounds of the internet for a while now. And the latest one has surfaced online where PeeCee is seen dancing on a Bollywood song which is filmed on Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, the actress was seen grooving to Deewangi Deewangi from 'Om Shanti Om'. And coincidentally Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the multi-starrer song.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas hosted this Diwali party in their Los Angeles residence. Apart from close friends like John Legend, Lilly Singh, Kal Penn and more Nick's brother Joe Jonas was present in the event.

Priyanka Chopra took to her official social media handle and shared a post about her home. She wrote, “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full.”

