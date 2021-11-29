New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The teaser of song ‘Aashiqui aa gayi’ from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ was released on Monday. The teaser of classic romantic track has the signatures of Radha Krishna Kumar’s picturesque direction all over. One sees Prabhas and Pooja Hegde being in a devoted brand of love with each other where Hegde adds grace and affection to the sequence of scenes.



Watch | “Aashiqui aa gayi” teaser

Radhe Shyam is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Radhe Shyam has been reported to be set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe where Prabhas plays the character named Vikramaditya who knows past and future of people around him. Pooja Hegde plays the character named Prerana in the film.

The film’s making officially began on 5 September 2018. The film was tentatively titled as #Prabhas20. The film has been shot in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia and its schedules were postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film’s shooting was reportedly wrapped up in July 2021.

Veteran actress Bhagyashree of ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ fame also appears in a crucial role in the film.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan.

Radhe Shyam is produced by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series.

Radhe Shyam is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on January 14, 2021 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages, clashing with SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak.Pa

Posted By: Mukul Sharma