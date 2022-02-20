New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The virtual tour of Maldives continues to be the perpetual part of the fans of the icons of Mumbai’s entertainment world and South Indian entertainment universe. Recently, actor Pooja Hegde went to Maldives and turned into a beach beauty that stunned a lot of her fans on social media. The 31-year old actor summarised her Maldives experience win in an Instagram Reels that left us awestruck. The post featured glimpses from her mother's beachside birthday celebrations too. From funky videos when she plays with her sunglasses to serene moments of class and antiquity, Pooja Hegde's post consisted of many cherished moments. The video compilation ends with a clip where the actress is bidding goodbye to her hosts on the island.

Have a look:

Pooja Hegde will be next seen in Thalapathy-starrer 'Beast'.

Hegde, who returns to Tamil films after a gap of nine years, had said she thoroughly enjoyed working on "Beast".



"It's been great working on 'Beast' because everyone is so lively and it felt like a vacation while we were shooting. It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the sets, we have loved so much making the film. And I hope you guys will laugh as well.



"In typical Nelson and Vijay sir's style, this film is going to be entertainment. Sadly, today is my last day for Beast', it's a shoot wrap for my portion," the 31-year-old actor had said in the 46-second video clip.



Hegde has exciting and diverse slate of projects lined up that includes multilingual film "Radha Shyam" with Prabhas, Telugu action drama "Acharya" with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Rohit Shetty-directed Hindi film "Cirkus" opposite Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan-starrer "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali".

