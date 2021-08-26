One of the social media handles of paparazzi shared Alia Bhatt's video where she was spotted at the Mumbai airport. Scroll down to know to more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Alia Bhatt is the apple of everyone's eyes. Not just the fans, but even paps don't miss a chance to catch her glimpse whenever she steps out. Recently, the actress was spotted at Mumbai airport wearing a tracksuit and a cap.

As soon as paps spotted her they started clicking the pictures and recording the video where they were seen interacting with the actress. And some even compared her with beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Yes, it all happened when Alia was walking and greeting the media personnel humbly. And one of the paps from the crowd said that her look was looking exactly similar to that of Ranveer Singh. But the other one corrected him and prompted saying that not Ranveer Singh but she is carrying a 'Ranbir Kapoor' look.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's video here:

Isn't she looking cute?

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor since a while now and if reports are to be believed the duo are set to tie the knot soon.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is on the verge of its release. Apart from that Alia will also feature in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

On the other hand, Karan Johar announced his new directorial Rocky Aur Rani which also stars Alia in the lead along with Ranveer Singh, veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

