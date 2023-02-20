Watch: Pakistani Singer-Actor Ali Zafar Hosts Javed Akhtar, Organises Jam Session In Lahore

The idea that art surpasses artificial boundaries such as national borders is demonstrated in a video featuring Indian poet Javed Akhtar and Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar, where they are seen jamming together.

Akhtar travelled to Lahore in Pakistan recently to attend the 7th International Faiz Festival, which is held annually in memory of poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The festival aims to promote Urdu poetry, music, literature, and drama, as well as human rights in the country.

Javed Akhtar in Lahore to attend the Faiz Festival after five years ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bXDj9dxT3h — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 18, 2023

A video shared by a user called Haroun Rashid on Twitter, showed Akhtar having a good time while Ali Zafar performed the popular Bollywood song Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main originally sung by Kishore Kumar. It's worth noting that Akhtar had written the lyrics for the song, which featured in the 1984 film Mashaal.

Resharing his tweet, Ali Zafar, who has worked in several Indian films such as Dear Zindagi and Kill Dil, wrote,"It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu. sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected."

Check out the video here:

It was an honour to host him. I have always believed art & music transcends boundaries and is the best way to bring people together. Love is the ONLY way to peace. Thank you @Javedakhtarjadu sahab for gracing us with your presence. Thank you Faiz sahab for keeping us connected. https://t.co/08lnMT2b6o — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 20, 2023

Commenting below his tweet, a user wrote, "This is fantastic, if only there was a normal relationship between Pakistan and India, things like this could be so normal. If only Pak & India could be good neighbours, same as it is for 99% of the countries around the world that are neighbours."

Zafar also shared a post on Instagram that showed him singing Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh, while the veteran lyricist and Zafar’s wife Ayesha Fazli watched him from the audience. He captioned the video as, "The universe brings the opportunity to sing one of my favourite love songs written by the legendary @jaduakhtar sahab in front of him for the love of my life @ayeshafazli."

See his post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

According to The Express Tribune, a Pakistani daily, during the 7th Faiz Festival, the celebrated poet addressed that rivalry and animosity between the neighbouring countries have spread through language and culture. "Some so-called messiahs of language on our side, either it's for Urdu or some other language, they say remove this particular word because it is not ours. You keep removing, the language will keep getting poorer," he said adding that there are several words that we use in our daily life that are either Turkish, Punjabi, or even Japanese for that matter.