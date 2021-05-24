Spaniard actor Alvaro Morte, who plays the central character of Professor in the series, took to Instagram on Monday to share the first teaser of Money Heist’s Season 5.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first teaser of Money Heist Season 5 is out. The team of globally acclaimed heisters is all set to once again redefine the rules of the game because Tokyo has announced: ‘The important moments have no atheist march’.

In August last year, as the fifth season of the show started getting shot, Netflix had acknowledged that ‘the heist comes to an end’. The streaming giant had further added that Season 5 will be the final installment of the hit Netflix series. The fifth season of the show has been shot at locations in Spain, Denmark and Portugal.

The final season to release in two separate volumes

The final season of Money Heist, touted to be the most popular non-English original series, will be split into two volumes. The two volumes of Money Heist final season will be released three months apart from each other. Each volume will have five episodes, completing the ten-hour arc which will finally end the story being narrated by Tokyo.

Why two volumes and not an entire season?

Money Heist creator Alex Pina said that his team started writing the show in the middle of Coronavirus pandemic. The creator added that he wanted to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale by the end of first volume itself.

“We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure,” Alex Pina was quoted as saying in Variety.

Money Heist Season 5 release date

The fifth season of ‘Money Heist’ (La Casa De Papel) will start streaming on Netflix on September 3. The first volume of the show will release on September 3. Whereas the final volume of the show will be released three months after on December 3, 2021.

