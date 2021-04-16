Monalisa was last seen in the show Nazar 2. She shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 10, and even tied the knot with her husband, Vikrant Singh in Bigg Boss house.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri actress, Monalisa keeps her fans hooked with her dance moves, and her social media is proof of that. Recently, she grooved to Priyanka Chopra's Gundey film song, 'Tune Maari Ghantiyaan' with actress Puja Banerji, and we must say that both the actress were nailing it.

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa shared the video with the caption, that read, "This Happens When We Meet In the “CITY OF JOY” #reelitfeelit #kolkata #bengalinewyear #friends #bongconnection #bengali #instareels #instadaily #dance #masti #fun #paap2 #dupurthakurpo2 @banerjeepuja @kunalrverma.

In the video, Monalisa was donning a white and red saree and she carried a red bindi too. On the other hand, Puja Banerji was carrying a grey colour saree with a red blouse. Both the actress were looking stunning in it, and we are currently hooked to their version of 'Tune Maari Ghantiyaan.'

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONNALLISA (@aslimonalisa)

Aren't they looking amazing in this video?

As soon as she shared the reel on her Instagram, fans went gaga over it, and they started bombarding the comment section with praises for their dance moves. One of the users wrote, "Looking so beautiful."

Another user wrote, "both of you are looking so gorgeous."

Yet another wrote, "looking fabulous.. dance moves are amazing."

Monalisa is currently in Kolkata and she is enjoying every bit of her vacation. She celebrated the Bengali New Year with her family there. She also shared pictures with her family on her Instagram. Her caption read, "hubho Nabobarsho... Notun Bochorer Priti O Subheccha ...#bengalinewyear #poilabaisakh #family #time #happy #bengali #ootd #loving #sareelove".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Monalisa was last seen in the show Nazar 2. She shot to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss season 10, and even tied the knot with her husband, Vikrant Singh in Bigg Boss house.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma