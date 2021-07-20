In the video, Neliima says during a conversation: "You didn't hear it in context Sasha, because when you guys are on the phone you don't hear anything on context." Scroll down to watch the whole video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is enjoying her life as a star wife and hardly ever fails to share anything on social media with fans. Be it her new look or a video from her family gathering, Mira has got it all out and about on her Instagram handle.

Recently, she took to her official social media account again and shared a glimpse of a family get-together, featuring Shahid, her mother-in-law Neliima Azeem and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. In the clip, Neliima can be heard complaining that Shahid and Ishaan don't listen because they are all the time on their phones.

In the video, Neliima says during a conversation: "You didn't hear it in context Sasha, because when you guys are on the phone you don't hear anything on context."

"You have to listen to us with your eyes Sasha," Mira added to the conversation. Shahid Kapoor's family fondly calls him "Sasha".

In the meanwhile, it is revealed that Ishaan is the one who is shooting the video, as he features himself when he pans the camera in front of the mirror. Mira captioned the post saying, "#HomeVideos Put down your phones. Also @ishaankhatter literally documenting our lives even while we sleep #familia #bts #that70sshow," wrote Mira on her Instagram page.

Take a look at Mira Kapoor's Instagram video here:

This isn't the first time Ishaan has been featured in Mira's posts, along with husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira often keeps posting stuff where Ishaan can also be seen.

Meanwhile, talking about Shahid Kapoor, on the work front, the actor will be seen in Jersey which is a Hindi remake of a South Indian film of the same name. Jersey is a sports drama which will also feature actress Mrunal Thakur in the female lead.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal