Watch: Mahira Khan Dances To 'Brahmastra', 'Coolie No. 1' Songs, Fans Say 'Pehle Se Kam Controversy Nahi Hai'

Recently, Mahira Khan showed up to a wedding in Pakistan and videos of the actor dancing to popular Bollywood songs went viral. She was wearing a lehenga and decorated her hair with flowers. In one of the viral videos, she was seen dancing to Govinda's Husn Hai Suhana from his 1995 flick Coolie No 1 as well as Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra song Dance Ka Bhoot. This was her first appearance since the release of her last Pakistani film The Legend Of Maula Jatt which was a box-office success.

Mahira Khan was reportedly spotted at the pre-nuptial celebration of Pakistani star PR Frieha Altaf's son, Turhan James. She joined the other female guests on stage to dance to the tune of Husn Hai Suhana by Abhijeet Bhattacharya and sang along to the song. She also danced to Dance Ka Bhoot and replicated Ranbir Kapoor's iconic dance moves.

Watch the videos here:

The superstar Mahira Khan joined the bandwagon of wedding dances and hit the dance floor at the Mehndi event of PR queen Frieha Altaf’s son, Turhan James with Emaan Dharani. #mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/sK30e2MyBS — Naylasays (@NaylaAmir) January 20, 2023

In response to the videos of Mahira dancing to Bollywood songs at the recent wedding that were posted on fan pages, a user on Twitter wrote, "This shows music has no boundaries. A lesson everyone knows in their heart..." Another individual commented, "She knows the lyrics too." A third user cautioned Mahira about the reaction her dance might generate from certain social media users. They said, "Pehle se kam controversy nahi hay, bro, phirse yaad aa jayega boycott gang ko (you will again gain attention of the boycott gang)…"

Mahira Khan marked her acting debut in the Indian film industry with the 2017 Bollywood movie Raees, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The film was successful, but the Uri attack in 2016 and the ensuing political tensions between India and Pakistan resulted in a ban on Pakistani actors and musicians from working in India. Therefore, Mahira could not continue her career in Bollywood.

In an interview with Variety in December 2022, Mahira had spoken about her experience of working in India. She had said, "I had the most amazing time working in India. I am still in touch with so many people and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, soft targets, whether it's us here in Pakistan, whether it's them there in India. Because we're artists, and we’re connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other."

"So, we're trying to look out for each other, more than anything. Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media. It's not that we don't talk to each other. It's not that we don't wish each other on our birthdays. It's not that we don't meet each other in different countries. It's not that – it's just that we are actually not just protecting ourselves but protecting each other."

For the unversed, even before Raees came, Mahira was already popular in India through her soap operas Humsafar, Shehr-e-Zaat and Sadqay Tumhare — all of which aired on Zee Zindagi.

She made her debut in Pakistani cinema with Atif Aslam's Bol, and has since featured in numerous successful films such as Bin Roye, Ho Mann Jahaan, 7 Din Mohabbat In, and Superstar, among others.