New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Lucky Ali may have been away from professional singing for a while but his magical voice continues to rule the hearts across generations. A new video of Ali - one of India’s most loved Indie-pop artists - crooning one of his fan-favourite numbers is creating buzz once again.

Actor-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared a video on social media in which Lucky Ali can be seen playing the guitar and singing 'O Sanam' from his 1996 debut album Sunoh, as he is joined by a group of instrumentalists during an impromptu event at Arambol village in North Goa.

In the 3-minute-27-second video shared by Nafisa, the 62-year-old singer in seen dressed in casuals and playing guitar to the tunes of 'O Sanam'. People surrounding ALi can be seen cheering up as he performed on one of his most popular hits from the 90s.

Shared on December 12, the clip has garnered over 2.5 lakh views and tons of comments and wishes from netizens. While most on social media applauded the melodious performance of the singer, some noted that multiple people were sitting in close proximity without any masks.

“O Sanam” was part of Lucky Ali’s first album, Sunoh, which was released in 1996. The song is one of the top tracks of India’s 90s indie music scene. His last gig was “Safarnama” for the movie Tamasha.

In November, Ali's acoustic performance of the same song had gone viral after he had shared it on social media. He is currently in Goa, according to Nafisa's social accounts, and is recording new music.

