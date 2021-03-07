Karan captioned the clip on Instagram saying, "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby!

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Karan Johar never fails to share a glimpse of his twins on social media. The ace filmmaker keeps the fans updated with his kids' Yash and Roohi's cute videos and pics. And recently too the director uploaded an adorable video of the two where Yash was seen lying on Roohi's lap while she was trying to put him to sleep acting as his 'mummy'. Karan captioned the clip on Instagram saying, "So apparently Roohi has assumed the role of a mummy! And Yash is the eternal baby! Nothing like a protective sister.... ( the mothership has a commentary going on the side)."

Aren't they aww-dorable? Amidst their innocent role-play game, a lady's (presumable Karan's mother Hiroo Johar) voice can be heard saying, "Ya toh maar peet hoti hai ya itna pyar hota hai."

As soon as the video was shared, Karan Johar's fans and industry friends including celebs like Suzzanne Khan, Neha Dhupia, Maheep Kapoor and more poured their blessings and love for the little ones.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the filmmaker's 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead is all set to release in July 2, 2021. Karan took to his social media account to announce the date of the film. He wrote, "The larger than life untold true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) is ready to be unravelled on the big screens. We’re honoured to be showing this journey - #Shershaah in cinemas on 2nd July, 2021, starring Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan. See you at the movies!"

The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra who was awarded Param Vir Chakra for his valour in 1999's Kargil War. Shershaah is directed by Vishnu Varadhan and also stars Kiara Advani in the lead.

