New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is beaming with pride after the critical response she has received for her recently released film Thalaivii. The actress has been quite busy amidst the promotions of the same. And recently she was spotted at Mumbai airport.

Kangana was papped at the airport where she was seen wearing a gorgeous white salwar kameez and a pair of black shades. She teamed her look with earrings and had her hair tied in a messy bun. But apparently, as much as fans were in an awe of her airport look and were happy to spot her making an appearance in public, a few sections of social media raised a concern that why was she not wearing a mask.

Yes, in the video, Kangana can be seen walking towards the airport check-in from her car without taking the safety precaution of wearing a COVID-19 mask.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's video here:

Kangana was not wearing a mask and this was noticed by the netizens who chose to troll her in the comments section. One user wrote, "Wah she is not even wearing marks security ne checking bhi nhi kiya", another one said, "Ye koi mharani he jo mask nhi lga rhi he. Log esko ideal mante h (Is she a queen that she is not wearing a mask. People think of her as an ideal)."

Meanwhile, talking about Kangana's films, apart from J Jayalalithaa's biopic Thalaivii, the actress has quite a few films in her kitty which are Tejas, Dhaakad and more.

So guys, what are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's airport look? Do let us know.

