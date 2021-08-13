The actress was spotted on a day out with Aly, but, this time something unusual happened that left Jasmin totally blank, and the video of the same has gone viral on all social media platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 fame Jasmin Bhasin is enjoying a huge fan base and attention of the paparazzi. The actress is often spotted with beau Aly Goni in the town, spending quality time together. Recently, the actress was spotted on a day out with Aly, but, this time something unusual happened that left Jasmin totally blank, and the video of the same has gone viral on all social media platforms.

In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, a fan walked up to Jasmin for a selfie. As the two clicked the selfie, the fan immediately plants a peck on her cheeks and leaves waving to the actress. At that moment, Jasmin was taken aback but stood there with a smile on her face

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as Viral Bhayani dropped the video, fans bombarded the comment section and wrote that they are jealous of that girl. However, some lashed out at the girl for kissing Jasmin without her permission. One of the users wrote, "They are also humans, ask for the permission at least. They might not like being touched like this.” Another wrote, "How Dare she kiss my Jas without permission."

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the cutest actresses in the television industry and never fails to impress her fans more by dropping stunning Instagram posts. Lately, the actress set the internet on fire wherein the actress is seen adorning a white shirt and kept her look simple with a killer expression.

Meanwhile, talking about Jasmin's relationship with Aly, the two started off as a friend and grew closer during their stay at Bigg Boss 14. Ever since the show has ended, the two are often seen at lunches and dinner dates.

Talking about their marriage plan, Jasmin was once asked it to which she said, "Possible hi nahi hai. Abhi toh humari koi baat nahi chal rahi. Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv