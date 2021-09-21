Janhvi Kapoor has set her fans' hearts on fire after posting a drool-worthy video on her social media handle. scroll down to have a look:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Late veteran actress Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is creating a heavy buzz on all social media with her alluring looks. The actress is an avid social media user and knows how to make heads turns. However, this time she has set her fans' hearts on fire after posting a drool-worthy video on her social media handle.

Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle, and shared a video wherein she can be seen nailing a hair flip standing in the water. The actress was adorning a silver-shimmery swimsuit. However, what caught our attention was her caption, which tells us that the actress is missing her beachy vacay. She wrote, "mentally here” with a dolphin icon.



Soon after she dropped the post, fans went gaga over it and bombarded her comment section with appreciating messages and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "Driving me crazy with your hair flip", while another called her mermaid. Another user wrote, "What a beauty. My goodness. 😮❤️🙌❤️"

For unversed, this is a BTS shot that Roohi actress gave while shooting for a travel and leisure magazine.

Besides stunning pics, she keeps sharing pics and videos of her workout session on Instagram. Lately, she dropped a video from her Pilates classes and captioned it with several emoticons.



On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Hardik Mehta's Roohi, co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. For this film, she received immense applaud from both critics and fans.

Next, she will be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Mili.

Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Next, she featured in Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

