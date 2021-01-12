Clad in a white top and matching bottoms, Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous and nailed every step with her expression and moves.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is one such actress who is good in all spheres, apart from her acting skills, she is also a great dancer and time and again she has proved that.

The Gunjan Saxena actress who is learning Kathak, classical dance, from some time, keeps dropping videos from her session. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a video wherein she can be seen shaking her legs on song San Sanana, one of the sensuous number from Kareena Kapoor Khan's film Ashoka.

Janhvi Kapoor who is missing her belly dance classes captioned the video as, "Missing post burrito belly dance sessionz"

Here have a look:

Clad in a white top and matching bottoms, Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous and nailed every step with her expression and moves. As soon as the Dhadak actress dropped the video, her fans were left gawking with her belly dance moves and flooded her comment section praising the actress. One of the users wrote, "You can dance just like your mom so nice" While one of her friends called her "Shakira-Shakira"

Well, this is not the first time she impressed her fans with her ada, earlier too Janhvi has shared some her videos grooving on classical songs.

On the work front, the actress has few films in her kitty which are slated to release this year namely, Roohi Afzana co-starring Rajkummar Rao; Dostana 2 co-starring Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani and the last but not the least Good Luck Jerry. This film is being helmed by Siddharth Sen and written by Pankaj Matta. It will be produced by Aanand L Rai.

Meanwhile, the actress was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, a biopic of former IAF pilot, Gunjan Saxena. The film that released on Netflix made significant controversy surrounding its depiction of the Air Force.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv