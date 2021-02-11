Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the video where she can be seen driving the e-rickshaw on her film 'Good Luck Jerry' sets. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor is on a roll these days and seems to be having a lot of fun, atleast this is what we assume looking at her social media account. The actress is having a lot of different experiences on the sets of her ongoing film ‘Good Luck Jerry.’ Recently, Janhvi took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her e-rickshaw ride where she got a chance to drive the vehicle on her own. The actress clad in salwar kameez can be seen driving the rickshaw with full force. But seems like the whole experience wasn’t as pleasant for the passengers sitting behind who were shouting, ‘humein bachao’.

The actor dropped the video of her exciting experience on Instagram along with a series of other pictures and a clip. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen sitting on the terrace of a fort with her head covered with a dupatta. Meanwhile, the other picture features her sister, Khushi Kapoor posing on the fort. She captioned her post saying, “Film shoots are fun”

Although, the location of the pictures and the video was not mentioned, some people in the comments section suggested that the place was Qila Mubarak in Patiala.

Talking about Janhvi’s film ‘Good Luck Jerry’, it was halted during the ongoing farmer’s agitation a few days ago. Not just once but the crew was asked to stop shooting twice in Punjab, once in Patiala and other time in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is quite active on social media and keeps updating fans about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress shared a few clicks of her gorgeous photoshoot and a series of pictures where she was seen running in the mustard farms. She captioned one of her posts saying, “Maybe I am a little filmi”

