New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle on Friday and shared a glimpse of how she is preparing for her next movie, ‘Chakda Xpress’. The actress will be playing the role of Jhulan Goswami, one of the best cricketers of all time, and it will showcase how she achieved her dream of playing cricket despite the difficulties.

She wrote, “Get-Sweat-Go! #ChakdaXpress #prep getting hard and intense as we are counting days.” Anushka can be seen playing cricket and warming up in the video.

The actress had previously shared a few pictures of her preparation for the movie. In the caption, she wrote, “#prep #ChakdaXpress”.

In January 2022, the teaser of Chakda Xpress was released on the Netflix India Youtube channel with the caption, “The year is 2008. Cricket is more than a sport, but where are all the women? Enter Jhulan Goswami. Inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, one of the greatest Indian cricketers of all time, Chakda ‘Xpress is filming soon.”

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. It will be her first acting project after the birth of her daughter, Vamika. She made her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008. Since then she has delivered many hit movies like NH10, PK, Band Baaja Baaraat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sultan and Dil Dhadakne Do. She has produced some critically acclaimed projects like Paatal Lok, NH10 and Bulbbul. After the massive success of Bulbbul, which was released on Netflix, Chadka Xpress will also stream on Netflix. The release date of the movie is not announced yet.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav