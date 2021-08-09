Actress Urvashi Rautela dropped a video on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her training session. In the video, Urvashi can be seen acing her work out at the gym.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Urvashi Rautela, known for her sizzling performances, recently dropped a video on Instagram giving us a glimpse of her training session. In the video, Urvashi can be seen acing her work out at the gym. She looks sporty as she performs a leg exercise. The actress can be seen wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings.

Urvashi captioned her video "When your trainer leaves you alone at the gym." She also added the best advice she got from her father "The best advice I ever received came from my father. Do at least one fun thing every day. One of the best ways to make other people happy is to be happy yourself...You can't put a price on fun it's always priceless. Smile. Be goofy. Take chances. Have fun. Inspire."

Urvashi's post received scores of comments. Fans dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. You can check out Urvashi's Instagram video here:

For the unversed, Urvashi is quite active on social media. This is not the first time that she has posted a video from her gym. The actress regularly updates her workout diaries on Instagram. Every time that Urvashi posts a video of her on social media she sets the internet on fire. Her workout sessions also give fitness goals to her fans.

Earlier Urvashi posted a work out video in which she is seen doing verticle jumps and squats. She captioned her video "VERTICAL JUMP SQUATS WITH RESISTANCE BANDS 💪🏻🤙🏻🙏🏻🦾3 GREAT BENEFITS OF BANDED SQUATS:1. STRENGTHENS WEAK MUSCLE GROUPS 2. CHANGES THE STRENGTH CURVE 3. PREVENTS LOWER BACK PAIN."

Urvashi Rautela is a former Miss India. She has worked in films like Singh Saab The Great, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story 4, and Sanam Re. Her next project is Mohan Bharadwaj's thriller Black Rose.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha