New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The King Khan of Bollywood just made the year 2021 better as he wished his fans a Happy New Year and this wish was filled with all the quirkiness and fun element but it also came up with a big surprise as Shah Rukh Khan announced, "See you all on the big screen in 2021.” His statement just made the day of his fans and they couldn't be more excited about it as the Zero actor is going to be seen on the silver screen after more than two years.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh posted a video in which he said, "Hi everybody, it is that time of the year again where the old year is on its way out and the New Year is waiting at the entrance. Actually, it has entered because I am late in conveying my wishes to all of you. I am sure 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody. In these awful times, for most it is difficult to find a ray of hope and positivity. But I have a way of looking at bad days, difficult times, and awful years. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is there is only one way to move - upwards, higher to better places. So, 2020 whatever it has been is in the past now. 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful."

He concluded the video by giving a delightful gift to his fans as he said, "See you all on the big screen in 2021”.

Here's wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021... pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

The King of romance was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero. After that, there have been many speculations of him getting back to the screen but in November 2020, it was confirmed that he has signed YRF’s next big-ticket project, tentatively, titled Pathan. The pictures of him spotted outside Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai were also doing rounds on the internet.

Now, the netizens are asking that 'Is Pathan going to release this year?' and this video is a hint that he is going to return on the big screen with a bang and they couldn't be more excited.

In the New year wish, SRK also said that he got late in wishing everyone on New Year because his team was not available, and due to that there are some screw-ups in the video.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma