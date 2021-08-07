Deepika Padukone was spotted at a private airport where she was asked to remove her mask for identification during the check-in point. Scroll down to watch the video and know what happened next.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Deepika Padukone is known for her calm and composed demeanor and anyone has hardly found her losing control over her temper. Recently, this was proved again when the actress was present at a private airport from where she was heading for Bengaluru.

Deepika was spotted entering the premises where she was stopped at the check-in point for identification. Wearing a COVID-19 safety mask, the actress was asked to remove it for identifying her face by the CISF personnel deployed there. The actress readily complied and took off her facemask after she was requested.

A few paps who were present at the situation, filmed the whole incident and the video found its way to the internet. In the clip, the 'Padmaavat' actress can be seen in a beige overcoat along with a light pinkish outfit. She had tied her hair up in a bun and was seen carrying a handbag.

Take a look at Deepika Padukone's recent airport video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video was out, fans were impressed and even praised her for her behaviour. One user wrote, "She’s so well behaved lady", while another one said, "Love her".

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika is currently prepping for the second schedule of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan. The actress also shot for a schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled next. Besides these, she even has Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, The Intern remake, Mahabharata, 83 and Fighter in the pipeline.

So guys, what are your thoughts about the whole incident? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal