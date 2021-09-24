New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, it's here! BTS and Coldplay's much-awaited track, 'My Universe', has been released today. The new single is produced by Max Martin, while the song features both English and Korean lyrics penned by both the global icons. The powerhouse artists dropped the official lyric video on YouTube.

BTS and Coldplay officially announced their collaboration on September 13, 2021, and ever since then, the ARMYs and Coldplay fans, fondly known as 'ColdTan' fans, were waiting for their single.

Talking about the song, My Universe is a soul-soothing song that has a perfect mix of BTS' pensive lyrics and Coldplay's romantic vibe. The song opens with Martin's powerful voice crooning, "You are my Universe and I just want to put you first," followed by Jungkook, V, RM, Jimin and Jin's soulful voices in Korean. The song also has a short rap section by Suga and J-Hope in Korean.

Here have a look:

Soon after the song was released, ColdTan fans took to their Twitter handle to shower praises for the song. One of the users wrote, "The rap in My universe song is so amazing I’m glad cold tan collab happened #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS", while another went gaga over V aka Taehyung's voice and wrote, "the transition from the chorus to taes deep voice"

Here have a look:

A whole masterpiece! This is so heartwarming and comforting.



“We are ALLone in the universe”



But I know truly I am not alone. #MyUniverse #coldplayBTS #COLDPLAYxBTS pic.twitter.com/2VDNOU6vfb — 𝕄𝕠𝕪𝕒⁷ ✨ - NAMKOOK CSE💗 (@lachimolaloves) September 24, 2021

yoongi’s verse omfg DO YOU HEAR HIM IN THE BACKGROUND????? #MyUniverse pic.twitter.com/esgzwocF0F — yoongi (@hourIyng) September 24, 2021

the transition from the chorus to taes deep voice #MyUniverse pic.twitter.com/ucgwLVCuXl — agust d⁷ (@pjmyoongii) September 24, 2021

Oh my god its just so amazing and mind blowing the lyrics are so heart touching.. each and every LINE of this song is so meaningful i just love this song its a master piece.. and the vocals are so fantastic wow .. i am in love with this song ..😭💜💜 #MyUniverse_ColdplayxBTS pic.twitter.com/Dech66dWRX — ._bazilah_. (@bazilah_hamid) September 24, 2021

The rap in My universe 😭this song is so amazing I’m glad cold tan collab happened #MyUniverse #ColdplayXBTS pic.twitter.com/nPZ49cFleU — J ?! ⁷ 🪐💫🌕 (@whalienmoni) September 24, 2021

Meanwhile, My Universe is the second single as part of Coldplay's upcoming album Music of The Spears, which will release next month on October 15, 2021. Following My Universe release, ColdTan will be releasing Inside My Universe Documentary on September 26 at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST), followed by Supernova 7 Mix and Acoustic Version on September 27 at 8 am KST (4:30 am IST). Also, they will release the official music video in October 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv