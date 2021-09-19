Varun Soon dropped a video on his Instagram story wherein Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal can be seen cutting the cake while her boyfriend hugs her tightly. Scroll down to watch

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Divya Agarwal and BF Varun Sood are on cloud nine after the actress won the Bigg Boss OTT trophy. The actress was seen celebrating her victory with family and close friends, including Rannvijay Singha, soon after the BB OTT Grand Finale wrapped up.

Taking to Instagram, Varun and Rannvijay posted a video on their story wherein Divya can be seen cutting the cake while her boyfriend holds her tightly in his arms. The actress was seen dressed in casual wear orange t-shirt paired with white pants with orange stripes while Varun complemented her in a black t-shirt paired with light blue denim.



Sharing the video, Varun captioned it as 'I'm Proud of you' while Rannvijay wrote, "Congratulations"

Divya Agarwal beat Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty, to emerge as the winner of Karan Johar's show. Nishant was declared the first runner-up, Shamita was the second runner up and Raqesh Bapat third runner-up. Pratik Sehajpal walked out of the house with a bag and also became the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15.

Divya's journey in the house was no less than a roller coaster ride. She entered the show without a connection and got embroiled in a nasty fight with Pratik Sehajpal. In the first week of the show, she managed to make her connection with Zeeshan Khan. However, her happiness didn't last for a week as he got evicted by Bigg Boss for misbehaving with Pratik. Despite getting nominated every week, she emerged as one of the most voted contestants. She proved that she is the lone wolf and has the power to win the show. Also, she proved that she is the 'queen' of reality shows.

Now, it will be interesting to see Divya Agarwal's game plan in the Bigg Boss 15 house, which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

