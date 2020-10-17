In a new promo for Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina is seen indulging in a heated argument with Siddhartha Shukla over cooking duties.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik is seen indulging in an ugly argument with Siddharth Shukla after she was 'forced' to cook for the entire house without help from other members in a new promo for Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 14. As the Rubina and her Bigg Boss 'senior' Siddharth Shukla spar over cooking duties, Gauhar Khan and Abhinav Shukla also join the argument.

The promo shows angry Rubina objecting to the cooking duties, saying that cooking for 13 members is a huge task. She also called Siddharth Shukla 'unfair' and 'unreasonable'.

"Chopping and cooking for 13 people is a huge task for two people," Rubina said. Sidharth Shukla then jumps in and says that she must do the job since cooking was her duty. "It's unfair," she argued and further went on to call Shukla "unreasonable" and demanded that duties must be reassigned.

Rubina also said that she agreed to cook for the house only because she thought other members will also help her in chopping the vegetables. Shukla, whose anger in the Bigg Boss 13 house grabbed much attention, responded: "I am unreasonable, but only for you."

Siddharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik have had a tense relationship in the Bigg Boss 14 house since the beginning. In Friday's episode, Abhinav even tried to make her understand that she must not pick fights with last season's winner. "He is a wall. Wo chilla ke bolega tum usko convince kar hi nahi sakti (He will continue shouting and you cannot convince him)," Abhinav told Rubina.

In last week's Weekend Ka War episode, Rubina was praised by show host Salman Khan for standing up for herself. Salman also advised Abhinav to let her fight her own battles.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma