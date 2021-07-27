In the latest video Rani, dressed in blue denims and red top can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to a Bollywood number 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'. Scroll down to watch videos.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee makes a million hearts beat for her. All thanks to the actress' Instagram reels. Yes, Rani hardly leaves any stone unturned to share her pictures or videos with fans on social media where she is either seen dancing or posing for the camera.

Recently, the Bhojpuri sensation teased her fans with a couple of new videos in her Insta where she can be seen grooving and flipping her hair on Hindi numbers. Yes, in the latest video Rani, dressed in blue denims and red top can be seen lip-syncing and dancing to a Bollywood number 'O Mere Dil Ke Chain'.

She captioned her video saying, "Jab mood kharab ho make a reels and post 🤪 #reelsinstagram #video #meredilkechain"

Take a look at Rani Chatterjee's Instagram video here:

Apart from this, Rani has shared yet another video of herself where she can be seen flipping her hair while a song is being played in the background. She was looking glamorous in a blue deep-neck jumpsuit.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Sach ye samne aayega #trendingreels #blue #witheffect"

Rani Chatterjee has carved a special place for herself in the industry in a very short span of time. And not just in films but the actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media as well. She has garnered more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram so far.

Meanwhile, On the work front, she has quite a few projects in her kitty. The actress going to be seen in Lady Singham', 'Babul Ki Galiyan', 'Chhotki Thakurain', 'Kasam Durga Ki', 'Teri Mehbaniya' and Bhojpuri film 'Hera Pheri'.

So guys, what are your thoughts about her videos? Do let us know.

