Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 | Twitter/@SonyTV

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The thirteenth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to be wrapped up this week. The makers have, therefore, scheduled a special ‘Shaandaar Shukriya’ week for the audience of popular quiz show. In what appears to be a power-packed week for the die-hard KBC fans, the show will host a number of guests to join opposite Amitabh Bachchan on hot seat.

#KBC13 ke aakhri hafte mein wo hoga jo ab tak na hua toh taiyaar hojaiye ek glamour entertainment hafte ke liye kyuki iss hafte humare hot seat par har roz ayenge naye kalakaar! Dekhiye inhe #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya hafte mein, Mon-Fri, at 9 PM, only on Sony. pic.twitter.com/QA2mMvMlPe — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 13, 2021

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor and director Abhishek Kapoor will be special guests on the show to promote their film ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ that released in theatres last Friday.

The teaser of the much awaited episode will see Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan taking a dip in the memory waters to bring back the nostalgia of their Gulabo Sitabo days.

The two actors will get on the stage to enact one of the hilarious scenes from the film.

‘Chhokar mere mann ko…’ Ayushmann’s Kishore Kumar fandom creates magic on KBC set

When Amitabh Bachchan made a request for song from Ayushmann Khurana, while praising the letter for the talent for music he possesses, Big-B's ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ co-star created magic on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) by singing the song ‘Chookar mere mann ko’ from film ‘Yaarana’.

Ayushmann’s performance leaves Big-B impressed beyond words, as can be seen from the promo shared on social media by Sony TV.

#KBC13 mein AB sir ke kehne par, Ayushmann ne gaaya Kishore Da ka ek bahut hi pyaara gaana, jo aapke dilon ko chhoo jaayega! Dekhiye iss adbhut palon #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke #ShaandaarShukriya week mein, Mon - Fri, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.#SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo pic.twitter.com/QLRqgPx7Hb — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 13, 2021



‘Badhaai Ho’ couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao, and former cricketers Irfan Pathan-Harbhajan Singh will also sit opposite Amitabh Bachchan on hot seat.

Neha Kakkar and Badshah too will grace the hot seat in the upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati this week.

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13 airs Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Sony TV.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma