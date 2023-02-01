Watch: Aryan Khan Avoids Paps At Screening Of Anurag Kashyap's Film, Gets Mixed Reactions On Internet

At a screening of Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, Aryan Khan joined celebrities like Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Radhika Apte, and Huma Qureshi. Despite the presence of paparazzi outside the venue, Aryan went directly inside for the screening, which drew criticism from some online users who accused him of having an "unnecessary attitude." However, others defended Aryan and pointed out that the same media had previously hounded him until he was cleared of any wrongdoing in a drugs-on-cruise case.

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat is set to be released on February 3 and stars Alaya F and Karan Mehta in the lead roles. At a special screening in Mumbai, several celebrities watched the film including Aryan Khan, who generated attention for not stopping to take pictures with the paparazzi outside the venue. A video of Aryan's arrival at the screening, shared on a paparazzo's account, sparked various reactions from social media users.

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Taking to the comment’s section, one user wrote, "The boy has grown up, full attitude." Another remarked, "Only because of King Khan (Shah Rukh), he is getting that much fame and respect." A third slamming Aryan's behaviour, commented, "He is carrying so much unnecessary attitude... and media… don't know why you always want to capture him. Please ignore such rude people, doesn't matter if he is a star kid...," while a fourth said, "He will stop and pose for the paparazzi, when his movie will be released."

However, a section of the social media also defended Aryan, with one commenting, "Well the same media harassed him and passed judgments and stories when he was framed (in a drugs-on-cruise case). He has gone through mental harassment and trauma until he was proven innocent. So there's nothing wrong if he is ignoring the media, who doesn't give people privacy and is so insensitive."

Eight individuals, including Aryan Khan, were taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to a drug bust on a cruise ship off the Mumbai Coast on October 3, 2021. However, in May 2022, the NCB cleared Aryan of any involvement, stating that no drugs were found on him.

In December 2022, Aryan Khan, who has aspirations to become a filmmaker, announced his debut as a writer under his father Shah Rukh Khan and mother Gauri Khan's production company, Red Chillies Entertainment.