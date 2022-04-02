New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor joined the Attack challenge along with other B-town celebrities to promote John Abraham's upcoming movie Attack. He took the challenge after South Indian cinema star Samantha Ruth Prabhu nominated him. Arjun shared the video of him working out in the gym on his Instagram page.

Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "Challenge accepted, @samantharuthprabhuoffl! Thank you for the nomination #AttackChallenge. All the best to you and the whole team, it's time to #Attack the box office now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Rakul Preet commented on the post and said, "Killing it!! #fabbbb". Meanwhile, Tara had a hilarious reaction to the video and commented, "Only your hair will be perfectly coiffed in a workout video". To which, Arjun quickly replied, "are you jealous of my mane???".

Earlier, Samantha also took the Attack challenge after Tiger Shroff nominated her. Sharing her workout video, she wrote, "Thank you Tiger Shroff for challenging me. Here you go. I further nominate Arjun Kapoor to take up the #attackchallenge. Let's see what you got."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Recently, Arjun's film Ki & Ka completed 6 years and he shared a photo of himself wearing red heels. In the caption, he wrote, "Recreating an imagery that became a mnemonic for social equality! Feeling proud wearing high heels again to urge everyone to champion women. Also, no work should be seen through the lens of gender. Let's strive to achieve equality at all times. Thank you, visionary R. Balki for trusting me with Ki & Ka and for making me a part of a project that I will always be very proud of!"

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a dark comedy 'Kuttey'. Apart from 'Kuttey', the other films in Arjun's bag include Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2', 'The Lady Killer' with Ajay Bahl, and the yet-untitled Jagan Shakti directorial.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav