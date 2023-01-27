Watch: Arbaaz Khan Comforts Teary-Eyed Malaika Arora As Son Arhaan Leaves For College In USA

Malaika Arora was overwhelmed with emotion when she and her former spouse Arbaaz Khan came to the Mumbai airport to send off their son Arhaan Khan. The 20-year-old celebrity kid had been in India for over a month, taking part in Christmas festivities with his family, before returning to the US to pursue his studies in filmmaking.

A video of Arhaan and Malaika sharing a long hug went viral on social media. The actress was dressed casually in a plaid two-piece outfit with white footwear. She had an emotional moment when Arhaan was about to depart, and Arbaaz gave her a hug before they each drove away in their cars.

in the first episode of her reality show Moving In With Malaika, Malaika had revealed that she was the one who asked Arbaaz to marry her, noting that he sweetly responded by offering her to choose the date and location of their wedding.

She said, "I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'I want to get married. Are you ready?' Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place.'"

Malaika also shared that Arbaaz Khan has been a source of support for her even after their divorce, pointing out that he was one of the first people to be by her side when she had an accident and had to undergo surgery. She expressed that he has been a great friend to her and has always been there for her during difficult times.

However, talking about what went wrong in her marriage, Malaika told Farah Khan that wanted "different things" and that post the release of Dabangg they became "very irritable" people and started to drift apart post that.

She said, "I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people."

Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and were married for close to two decades. However, in March 2016, both announced the news of their separation and officially got divorced in May 2017.

After their divorce, while Malaika Arora began dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan recently broke up with his 22 years younger girlfriend Giorgia Andriani.