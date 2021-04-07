Anushka Sharma took to her official social media account and dropped a clip from an old ad shoot where she is seen having fun with her husband Virat Kohli on the sets. Take a look

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Anushka Sharma is reminiscing about her old memories with hubby Virat Kohli. Yes, recently she shared a video on her official social media handle where she is seen lifting the cricketer. It is true! The ' Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a clip from an old ad shoot where she is seen having fun with her husband Virat.

Anushka, who shared the video, captioned it saying, "Did I do it ?"

Aren't they the cutest? But apart from that, fans' focus was on how strong Anushka is to lift Virat from the back. Surprised after seeing the actress strength, people started commenting on their video saying how strong she is. One user wrote, "Vamika's mom is strong", the other one said, "shaktimaan ultra pro max".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has returned to the sets after delivering her baby daughter. The actress was last seen in 2018's film 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although during the lockdown, the actress didn't appear onscreen much, but she did a few commercials while she was pregnant. On the other hand, her production house's webseries on Amazon Prime Video 'Pataal Lok' and film on Netflix named 'Bulbul' gained much popularity from fans last year.

Apart from that, talking about her personal life, Anushka and Virat were blessed with a baby girl in January 11, who they named Vamika. The actress even shared a glimpse of her little angel on Instagram. She posted a picture of herself with daughter Vamika and hubby Virat and captioned it saying, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full... Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy"

